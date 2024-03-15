Buckle Q4 Profit, Net Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Friday fourth-quarter net income of $79.58 million or $1.59 per share, down from $87.84 million or $1.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 4.8 percent to $382.38 million from $401.81 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected sales of $383.63 million for the quarter.

Comparable store net sales decreased 9.6 percent. Online sales decreased 12.4 percent to $65.5 million.

