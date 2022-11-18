Buckle Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Buckle Inc. (BKE) reported that its third quarter net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 declined to $61.4 million or $1.24 per share from $62.2 million or $1.26 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Friday pre-market trade, BKE was trading at $41.75 up $2.07 or 5.22%.

Net sales for the quarter increased 4.0 percent to $332.3 million from net sales of $319.4 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022 increased 3.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended October 30, 2021. Online sales increased 8.8 percent to $55.0 million for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022, compared to net sales of $50.5 million for the 13-week period ended October 30, 2021.

