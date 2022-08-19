Buckle Q2 Profit Down, Comps Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Friday that second-quarter net income was $50.1 million or $1.01 per share, down from last year's $51.4 million, or $1.04 per share.

Net sales for the 13-week quarter increased 2.3 percent to $302.0 million from net sales of $295.1 million in the prior year.

Comparable store net sales increased 1.6 percent. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Buckle shares were gaining around 3.8 percent to trade at $35.

