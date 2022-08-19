Markets
BKE

Buckle Q2 Profit Down, Comps Rise - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Friday that second-quarter net income was $50.1 million or $1.01 per share, down from last year's $51.4 million, or $1.04 per share.

Net sales for the 13-week quarter increased 2.3 percent to $302.0 million from net sales of $295.1 million in the prior year.

Comparable store net sales increased 1.6 percent. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Buckle shares were gaining around 3.8 percent to trade at $35.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular