Buckle Q1 Profit Down On Weak Net Sales, Comps

(RTTNews) - Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer of clothing, footwear, and accessories, reported Friday that its first-quarter net income was $42.9 million or $0.86 per share, compared with last year's $55.3 million or $1.12 per share.

Net sales for the 13-week period decreased 8.5 percent to $282.8 million from net sales of $309.1 million in the prior year.

Comparable store net sales decreased 9.2 percent. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $51.3 million.

