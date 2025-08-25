Buckle Posts 8% Sales Gain in Fiscal Q2

Key Points Revenue climbed 8.3% to $305.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Comparable store sales increased 7.3%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.89, up 14.1% from the prior year period.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Buckle (NYSE:BKE), an apparel retailer specializing in denim and branded clothing, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 22, 2025. The company reported net sales of $305.7 million for the 13-week period ended August 2, 2025, and diluted earnings per share of $0.89. Comparable store sales rose 7.3%, and online sales saw a sharp increase. Gross and operating margins expanded during the quarter. Management did not provide forward guidance, which is consistent with its usual approach.

Metric Q2 2025(13 weeks ended August 2, 2025) Q2 2024(13 weeks ended August 3, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Diluted) $0.89 $0.78 14.1 % Revenue $305.7 million $282.4 million 8.3 % Gross Profit $145.0 million $132.5 million 9.4 % Operating Margin 18.4 % 17.1 % 1.3 pp Comparable Store Sales Growth 7.3 % Online Sales $43.6 million $37.0 million 17.7 %

Buckle's Business and Strategic Focus

Buckle operates as a specialty apparel retailer, with a strong focus on denim products for both women and men. Its stores offer a mix of well-known brands and private label clothing, including jeans, accessories, and footwear. This product mix appeals to customers looking for a variety of fits and personal style options.

Recently, the company has emphasized expanding its private label offerings, updating its in-store and online experiences, and maintaining high standards of customer service. Denim remains the largest product category, accounting for 42.5% of net sales in fiscal 2024. Key factors for success include strong in-store service, growth in online and omnichannel sales, loyalty programs, and the ability to quickly adjust to customer preferences and inventory needs.

Quarter in Review: Accelerating Growth and Rising Profitability

The revenue figure for the quarter represented a notable increase compared to the same period last year. Growth in comparable store sales, which measures performance in stores open at least a year, also outpaced the company’s year-to-date average for the 26-week period ended August 2, 2025.

Online sales for the quarter saw a significant jump, marking a notable acceleration compared to the digital growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. For the first half of the year, online sales reached $90.0 million, up 10.5% from $81.4 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit improved compared to the prior year period. Total operating expenses also increased, but improved as a share of sales compared to the same period last year. Income from operations rose, and net income increased as well. The earnings per share result for the quarter was higher than the prior year period.

Inventory levels at the end of the quarter were higher than the same point last year, in line with the growth rate of sales. Cash and short-term investments totaled $319.9 million as of August 2, 2025, an increase from $309.1 million a year earlier. The number of stores remained flat at 440, with operations across 42 states.

Denim continued to be the highest-contributing product category, supported by both national brands and private label offerings. The company achieved higher sales in both physical stores and digital channels, supporting its current sales momentum. There were no one-time events disclosed in the quarter that materially affected results. The company did not provide a breakdown by product family for the quarter, and there were no updates on the impact of tariffs or changes in sourcing strategy.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management did not provide forward sales or profitability guidance for the quarter or the full year. This is consistent with the company’s usual policy of not offering formal forecasts.

Investors may want to monitor comparable sales trends, the contribution of online sales, and the impact of costs related to sourcing and tariffs. Inventory management, margin trends, and any changes in the store network or product mix will also be important factors to watch in future quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.