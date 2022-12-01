Buckle November Net Sales Rise, Comps Edge Down - Quick Facts

Markets
Buckle November Net Sales Rise, Comps Edge Down

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc.(BKE) announced Thursday that its net sales for the month of November increased 0.5 percent to $117.9 million from last year's $117.3 million.

Comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period decreased 0.3 percent.

Net sales for the 43 week fiscal period ended November 26 increased 2.9 percent to $1.061 billion from prior year's $1.031 billion.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date increased 2.4 percent.

