Buckle Nov. Comps. Down 10.8%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a retailer of apparels, Thursday said its comparable-store-sales for the 4-week period ended November 25, 2023 declined 10.8% year over year.

Net sales for the period decreased 10.1% to $106.0 million from $117.9 million last year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 43-week period ended November 25, 2023 decreased 7.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.