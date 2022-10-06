Markets
BKE

Buckle Net Sales, Comps Rise In September - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that its comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the month of September increased 2.7 percent compared to last year.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended October 1, 2022 increased 3.8 percent to $115.5 million from last year's $111.2 million.

For the year-to-date period, comparable store net sales increased 2.9 percent, and net sales grew 3.4 percent to $844.6 million compared to net sales of $817.1 million for the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular