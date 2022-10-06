Buckle Net Sales, Comps Rise In September - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that its comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the month of September increased 2.7 percent compared to last year.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended October 1, 2022 increased 3.8 percent to $115.5 million from last year's $111.2 million.

For the year-to-date period, comparable store net sales increased 2.9 percent, and net sales grew 3.4 percent to $844.6 million compared to net sales of $817.1 million for the prior year.

