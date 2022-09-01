Buckle Net Sales, Comps Rise In August

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that net sales for the month of August increased 5.8 percent to $118.0 million from last year's net sales of $111.6 million.

Comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 27 increased 4.6 percent compared to the last year.

For the year-to-date period, net sales grew 3.3 percent to $729.1 million and comparable store net sales increased 2.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.