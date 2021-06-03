Markets
BKE

Buckle Monthly Sales Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Thursday announced that its net sales increased 75.4 percent to $89.7 million during the 4-week period ended May 29, 2021, from $51.2 million during the same period last year.

Also, Net sales jumped 133.4 percent to $388.9 million for the 17-week fiscal period ended May 29, 2021 from the prior- year period.

The company said it plans to report net sales every month compared to the past two years, as its brick and mortar stores closures due to Covid-19 pandemic impacted its net sales in 2020.

Buckle said it does not intend to separately report comparable store sales for the months most affected by the store closures. It plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.

The retailer also announced today that Robert M. Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising, will retire from the company at the end of the current fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular