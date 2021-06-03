Buckle Monthly Sales Surge

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Thursday announced that its net sales increased 75.4 percent to $89.7 million during the 4-week period ended May 29, 2021, from $51.2 million during the same period last year.

Also, Net sales jumped 133.4 percent to $388.9 million for the 17-week fiscal period ended May 29, 2021 from the prior- year period.

The company said it plans to report net sales every month compared to the past two years, as its brick and mortar stores closures due to Covid-19 pandemic impacted its net sales in 2020.

Buckle said it does not intend to separately report comparable store sales for the months most affected by the store closures. It plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.

The retailer also announced today that Robert M. Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising, will retire from the company at the end of the current fiscal year.

