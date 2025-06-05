Buckle May Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a retailer of clothing, footwear, and other fashion products, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the month of May.

For the month of May, the company recorded sales of $88.4 million, higher than $82 million in the same period last year.

Net sales for the 17-week fiscal period that ended on May 31 increased to $360.5 million from $344.5 million in the same period last year.

