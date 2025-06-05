Markets
BKE

Buckle May Sales Improve

June 05, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a retailer of clothing, footwear, and other fashion products, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the month of May.

For the month of May, the company recorded sales of $88.4 million, higher than $82 million in the same period last year.

Net sales for the 17-week fiscal period that ended on May 31 increased to $360.5 million from $344.5 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.