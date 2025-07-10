Markets
Buckle June Sales Up 4.7% To $106.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a specialty retailer, Thursday reported net sales of $106.5 million for the 5-week fiscal month ended July 5, 4.7% higher than the same period last year.

Comparable store net sales for the period increased 3.8% year-on-year.

For the 22-week period, net sales rose 4.7% from last year to $467 million, while comparable store net sales grew 3.9%.

