Markets
BKE

Buckle June Net Sales Decline

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Buckle Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, on Thursday posted a decline in its net sales for the month of June. However, net sales for the 22-week period to July 2, recorded an increase.

Net sales for the month ended on July 2, moved down to $110 million, from $111.7 million a year ago.

For the 22-week period ended on July 2, the firm's net sales rose to $513.4 million, versus $500.6 million of last year.

For the month of June, comparable store net sales fell by 1.7 percent, on year-on-year basis, whereas for the 22-week period, comparable net sales moved up by 2.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular