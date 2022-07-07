Buckle June Net Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - The Buckle Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, on Thursday posted a decline in its net sales for the month of June. However, net sales for the 22-week period to July 2, recorded an increase.

Net sales for the month ended on July 2, moved down to $110 million, from $111.7 million a year ago.

For the 22-week period ended on July 2, the firm's net sales rose to $513.4 million, versus $500.6 million of last year.

For the month of June, comparable store net sales fell by 1.7 percent, on year-on-year basis, whereas for the 22-week period, comparable net sales moved up by 2.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.