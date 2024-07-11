Buckle July Comparable Store Net Sales Down 5.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended July 6, 2024 decreased 5.7 percent.

Net sales for the period declined 5.8 percent to $101.7 million from net sales of $108.0 million for the prior-year 5-week period.

For the year-to-date for the 22-week period ended July 6, 2024, comparable store net sales decreased 8.0 percent. Net sales for the period declined 7.1 percent to $446.2 million from $480.2 million in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.