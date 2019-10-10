Buckle, Inc. Sept. Comps. Up 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended October 5, 2019 rose 3.0 percent. Net sales increased 2.5 percent to $77.3 million from $75.4 million, prior year.

For the year-to-date 35-week period ended October 5, comparable store net sales increased 1.0 percent. Net sales rose 0.5 percent to $559.6 million from $556.6 million, previous year.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states compared to 454 stores in 43 states as of October 10, 2018.

