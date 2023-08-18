News & Insights

Buckle, Inc. Q2 Net Income Declines; Comps. Down 3.3%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported second-quarter net income of $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share compared with $50.1 million, or $1.01 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.2 percent to $292.4 million from net sales of $302.0 million, prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $290.36 million in revenue. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $43.6 million.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.3 percent.

Shares of Buckle, Inc are down 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

