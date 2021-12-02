Markets
Buckle, Inc. Nov. Comps. Up 36.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that its comparable store net sales, for the 4-week period ended November 27, 2021, increased 36.0 percent. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended November 27, 2021 increased 35.9 percent to $117.3 million from net sales of $86.3 million, prior year.

For the 43-week period ended November 27, 2021, comparable store net sales increased 54.1 percent. Net sales for the 43-week fiscal period ended November 27, 2021 increased 54.2 percent to $1.03 billion from net sales of $668.8 million, last year.

