Buckle, Inc. May Comps. Up 5.3%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales, for the 4-week period ended May 28, 2022, increased 5.3 percent from the 4-week period ended May 29, 2021. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended May 28, 2022 increased 5.1 percent to $94.3 million from net sales of $89.7 million, prior year.

For the 17-week period ended May 28, 2022, comparable store net sales increased 4.1 percent. Net sales for the 17-week fiscal period ended May 28, 2022 increased 3.7 percent to $403.4 million.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

