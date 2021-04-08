Buckle, Inc. March Net Sales Up 240.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended April 3, 2021 rose 240.2 percent to $139.4 million from net sales of $41.0 million, prior year. For the 9-week fiscal period ended April 3, 2021, net sales increased 97.7 percent to $205.5 million from net sales of $104.0 million, last year. The company noted that its net sales for prior year were significantly impacted by the closure of all brick and mortar stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. The company plans to resume regular monthly reporting with its August results.

