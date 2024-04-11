Buckle Inc. March Comp. Down 9.4%

(RTTNews) - Fashion retailer The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Thursday said its comparable-store net sales for the 5-week period ended April 6, 2024 decreased 9.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

Net sales for the period was $104.3 million, 8 percent down from $113.4 million last year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period ended April 6, 2024 decreased 10.3 percent from the year-ago period. Net sales decreased 6.8 percent year-on-year to $182.6 million.

