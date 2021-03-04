Buckle, Inc. Feb. Comps. Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 29, 2020.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.0 percent to $66.1 million from net sales of $63.0 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 29, 2020.

The company will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings on March 12, 2021.

