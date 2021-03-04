Markets
BKE

Buckle, Inc. Feb. Comps. Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 29, 2020.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended February 27, 2021 increased 5.0 percent to $66.1 million from net sales of $63.0 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 29, 2020.

The company will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings on March 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More