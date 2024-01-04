Buckle, Inc. December Comps Down 5.8%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported 5.8 percent lower comparable-store-sales for December.

December net sales decreased 5 percent to $203.8 million from $214.5 million of last year.

Comparable store net sales for December, declined 5.8 percent from the prior period last year.

Net sales for the full year fell 6.8 percent to $1.189 billion from $1.276 billion of the previous year.

In pre-market activity, Buckle shares closed at $45.83, down 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

