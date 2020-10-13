Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKE was $23.37, representing a -18.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.52 and a 98.72% increase over the 52 week low of $11.76.

BKE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). BKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports BKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.94%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.