Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 520% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKE was $26.71, representing a -6.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.52 and a 80.35% increase over the 52 week low of $14.81.

BKE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). BKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.54%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKE as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Validea Market Legends ETF (VALX)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 20.05% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of BKE at 3.07%.

