Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.83, the dividend yield is 49.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKE was $48.83, representing a -14.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.10 and a 72.12% increase over the 52 week low of $28.37.

BKE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Gap, Inc. (GPS). BKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports BKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 78.95%, compared to an industry average of 39%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bke Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKE as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 3.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKE at 1.89%.

