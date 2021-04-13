Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Buckle, Inc. (BKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -85.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKE was $43.72, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.08 and a 242.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.76.

BKE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). BKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3.38%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKE as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 56% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of BKE at 1.55%.

