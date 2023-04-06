Buckle, Inc. 5-week Comps. Down 10.1%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 5-week fiscal period ended April 1, 2023 decreased 10.1 percent from last year. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended April 1, 2023 decreased 9.2 percent to $113.4 million.

For the 9-week period ended April 1, 2023, comparable store net sales decreased 8.8 percent from previous year. Net sales for the 9-week fiscal period ended April 1, 2023 decreased 7.9 percent to $195.9 million.

Shares of Buckle, Inc. are down 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

