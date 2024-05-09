Buckle, Inc. 4-week Comps. Down 6.0%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended May 4, 2024 decreased 6.0 percent. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended May 4, 2024 decreased 8.1 percent to $79.9 million from $86.9 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended April 29, 2023.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week first quarter ended May 4, 2024 decreased 9.0 percent. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024 decreased 7.2 percent to $262.5 million compared to net sales of $282.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023.

The company noted that, due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the month and quarter are compared to the 4-week and 13-week periods ended May 6, 2023.

The company will announce first quarter earnings on May 24, 2024.

