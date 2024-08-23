News & Insights

Buckle, Inc. Q2 Net Income Declines; Comps. Down 6.6%

August 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported second quarter net income of $39.3 million, or $0.78 per share compared with $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024 decreased 3.4 percent to $282.4 million from net sales of $292.4 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024 decreased 6.6 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $276.74 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
