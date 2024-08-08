Buckle, Inc. 4-week Comps. Down 6.8%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August 3, 2024 decreased 6.8 percent from 4-week period ended August 5, 2023. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 3, 2024 increased 3.8 percent to $98.7 million from the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended July 29, 2023.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week second quarter ended August 3, 2024 decreased 6.6 percent. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal second quarter decreased 3.4 percent to $282.4 million.

