Buckle, Inc. 4-week Comps. Up 1.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported that, comparable store net sales, for the 4-week period ended August 31, 2024 increased 1.7 percent from the 4-week period ended September 2, 2023. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 31, 2024 decreased 6.6 percent to $105.1 million.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 30-week period ended August 31, 2024 decreased 6.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 30-week period ended September 2, 2023. Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period ended August 31, 2024 decreased 5.5 percent to $650.0 million.

