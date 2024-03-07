Buckle Feb Comparable-store-sales Down 11.5%

(RTTNews) - Fashion retailer The Buckle, Inc. (BKE)Thursday said its comparable-store-sales, or sales at stores which are open for at least one year for the month of February, decreased 11.5 percent from last year.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended March 2, 2024 decreased 5.2 percent to $78.2 million from $82.5 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 25, 2023.

The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results on March 15.

