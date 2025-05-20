Stocks
BUCKLE Earnings Preview: Recent $BKE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 20, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

BUCKLE ($BKE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $270,743,630 and earnings of $0.70 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BKE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BUCKLE Insider Trading Activity

BUCKLE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 266,119 shares for an estimated $11,742,539.
  • KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846
  • KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497
  • JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BUCKLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of BUCKLE stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BUCKLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

