Buckle December Comps. Up 5.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Buckle Inc. (BKE) said that comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended January 4, 2020 increased 5.0 percent. Net sales for the period increased 4.8 percent to $143.9 million from net sales of $137.4 million last year

Due to the later Thanksgiving holiday this year, Cyber Monday shifted from fiscal November in 2018 to fiscal December in 2019. The increase in online sales for the fiscal month due to this shift positively impacted both total and comparable store net sales, the company said.

Excluding online sales, brick and mortar comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended January 4, 2020 increased 1.9 percent from brick and mortar comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended January 5, 2019.

