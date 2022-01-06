Buckle December Comparable Store Net Sales Up 17.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended January 1, 2022 increased 17.7 percent.

Net sales for the period increased 17.3 percent to $198.7 million from net sales of $169.4 million for the prior-year 5-week period.

For the year-to-date for the 48-week period ended January 1, 2022, comparable store net sales increased 46.7 percent. Net sales for the period increased 46.7 percent to $1.23 billion from $838.2 million in the prior-year period.

