(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 29, 2020, increased 1.7 percent.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 29, 2020 increased 1.2 percent to $78.1 million from net sales of $77.2 million for the prior year 4-week period.

