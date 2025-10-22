Is The Buckle a Buy After Stevens Capital Partners Initiated a Position in the Stock?

Key Points

Stevens Capital Partners bought 61,439 shares of The Buckle with an estimated transaction value of $3.60 million.

The trade accounted for 1.08% of Stevens Capital Partners' reportable 13F assets under management.

Post-trade, Stevens Capital Partners' position was 61,439 shares valued at $3.60 million.

The new position represents 1.08% of the fund's AUM and does not rank among its top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 22, 2025, wealth management company Stevens Capital Partners initiated a new position in The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, acquiring 61,439 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.60 million. This is the fund’s first reported stake in the apparel retailer as of the September 30, 2025 filing.

What else to know

This new position represented 1.08% of reportable 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the quarter were:

VUG: $75.52 million (23% of AUM)

IVV: $20.85 million (6.2% of AUM)

ITOT: $16.27 million (4.9% of AUM)

EVTR: $12.33 million (3.7% of AUM)

IUSG: $11.55 million (3.34% of AUM)

As of October 21, 2025, The Buckle shares were priced at $55.05, up 26.15% over the year ending October 21, 2025 and outperforming the S&P 500 by 24.2 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $201.57 million Dividend Yield 2.54% Price (as of market close 10/21/25) $55.05

Company Snapshot

The Buckle, Inc. is a U.S. specialty retailer focused on casual apparel and accessories for young men and women. The company combines a broad selection of well-known brands with exclusive private label offerings, leveraging a multi-channel presence across physical stores and digital platforms. Its competitive edge stems from curated product assortments and personalized customer service.

The Buckle offers casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, including both branded and private label merchandise. It generates revenue through retail store sales and e-commerce, supported by value-added services such as hemming, loyalty programs, and private label credit cards.

The company targets fashion-conscious young adults in the United States through a network of retail stores and an online platform.

Foolish take

Stevens Capital Partners initiating a position in The Buckle stock suggests the wealth management company has a bullish outlook on the retailer's future. It's understandable to see why by digging into the company's performance.

In The Buckle's fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 2, revenue rose 8% year over year to $305.7 million. The company followed this up by announcing August store sales grew 12% year over year, while September saw a 7% increase.

The Buckle's outstanding performance is amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. Persistent inflation and the Trump administration's ever-evolving tariff policies are headwinds for the retail sector.

Yet The Buckle's ongoing sales growth in recent months indicates the company is able to attract consumer spending despite the industry headwinds. Not only that, The Buckle's Q2 net income increased to $45 million from the prior year's $39.3 million, thanks to its ability to manage rising costs effectively.

The Buckle's strong performance in Q2 and the first couple of months in Q3 may have been the catalyst that drew in the investment from Stevens Capital Partners. Given The Buckle's excellent financials amidst a tough retail environment, the stock looks like a good investment for the long haul.

Glossary

13F assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities reported by an institutional investment manager in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Stake: An ownership interest or investment in a company, typically represented by shares.

Initiated a new position: When an investor or fund buys shares of a company for the first time.

Reportable: Required to be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those submitted to the SEC.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Private label: Products manufactured by one company but sold under another company's brand, often exclusive to a retailer.

Multi-channel presence: Selling products through multiple methods, such as physical stores and online platforms.

Loyalty programs: Marketing strategies that reward repeat customers with benefits or incentives.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Total U.s. Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

