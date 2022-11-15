Buckle (BKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $344 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally.



BKE registered higher sales in all three months of the fiscal quarter under review. This apparel, footwear and accessories retailer recorded net sales growth of 2.3%, 3.8% and 4.6%, for October, September and August, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.34 per share, suggesting a 6.4% rise from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



This Kearney, NE-based player’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 12.7%, on average In the last reported quarter, BKE delivered an earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Key Factors to Note

Strength in Buckle’s men’s and women’s divisions coupled with gains from the online business is most likely to have boosted sales in the fiscal third quarter. Apart from men’s and women’s businesses, BKE is benefiting from its denims and private label business. Categories like accessory and tops have also been performing well for a while now.



BKE is focused on enhancing its omnichannel capabilities. It continues expanding its assortment offerings to meet consumers’ altering preferences. Buckle’s store-expansion efforts appear fruitful as well. Further, the comparable-store sales (comps) increased in all three months of the fiscal third quarter. Comps rose 1.4%, 2.7% and 5.8% in October, September and August, respectively.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the quarterly performance, any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses is concerning. Also, a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures and supply-chain headwinds, remains a deterrent.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Buckle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Buckle has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, making surprise prediction difficult.

