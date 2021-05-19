Buckle (BKE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on May 21, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $299.1 million, suggesting an increase of 159.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has increased 112% in the past 30 days to 53 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 24 cents in the year-ago quarter. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 5.5%.

Key Factors to Note

Buckle has managed to deliver sales increases in all the three months of the first quarter. This apparel, footwear and accessories retailer registered net sales growth of 5%, 240.2% and 159.2% in February, March and April, respectively. Top-line trends signify that the company is fast recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.



Markedly, the company’s online business has continued to grow amid the pandemic. It has been undertaking measures like boosting assortment availability as well as improving search and navigation to boost online sales. These efforts are likely to have supported the company’s performance during the first quarter. Additionally, the company has been expanding its assortment offerings to meet consumers’ altering preferences as well to remain at par with new trends. It has also been enhancing brand engagement through social media.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome, margins still remain an area to watch. In this context, rise in operating expenses as well as reduction in merchandise margins are likely to have been a drag.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Buckle this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Buckle has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.

