Buckle (BKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $27.47, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 13.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Buckle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.7 million, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +2.13% and +6.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Buckle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.82, which means Buckle is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.