Buckle (BKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $34.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 3.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Buckle is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339 million, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion, which would represent changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.29% higher within the past month. Buckle is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Buckle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

