Buckle (BKE) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $27.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 7.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 10.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $299.7 million, up 1.55% from the prior-year quarter.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.13% and +6.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Buckle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.11.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.