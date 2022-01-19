Buckle (BKE) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed at $36.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 10.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 3.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.9 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.95% and +38.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Buckle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Buckle has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Buckle is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.