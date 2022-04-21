Buckle (BKE) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed the most recent trading day at $33.33, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 8.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $339 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Buckle is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Buckle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.58.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.