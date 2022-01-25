Buckle (BKE) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $38.11, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 9.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.72% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Buckle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Buckle is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.9 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion, which would represent changes of +78.95% and +38.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Buckle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.27, which means Buckle is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.