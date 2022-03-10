Buckle (BKE) Queued Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s respective reported figures when it announces fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Mar 11, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $380.9 million, indicating growth of 19.5% from the year-ago period’s tally.



BKE registered higher sales in all the three months of the quarter under review. The apparel, footwear and accessories retailer recorded net sales growth of 2.9%, 17.3% and 35.9%, respectively, for January, December and November.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.48, suggesting a rise of 11.3% from the year-ago period’s tally. The consensus mark has increased 14.7% in the past 30 days.



This Kearney, NE-based player’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 42.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, BKE delivered an earnings surprise of 26%.

Key Factors to Note

Strength in Buckle’s men’s and women’s divisions plus gains from online business are most likely to have boosted its sales in the fiscal fourth quarter. Apart from BKE’s men’s and women’s business, the Youth business continues to yield well on solid denims and knits. Categories like accessory, footwear, dresses, tops and its private label business have been performing well for a while. No wonder, BKE is focused on enhancing its omni-channel capabilities. It is also steadily expanding its assortment offerings to meet consumers’ altering preferences. Moreover, BKE’s store-expansion and remodeling efforts appear fruitful.



These initiatives have been aiding Buckle’s comparable-store sales (comps) for a while now. The metric increased in all the three months of the quarter to be reported. Comps jumped 4.2%, 17.7% and 36%, respectively, in January, December and November.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the quarterly performance, any deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses is concerning. Buckle is also battling several challenges in relation to the supply chain due to coronavirus.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Buckle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although Buckle carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. PVH is anticipated to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH Corp.’s revenues is pegged at $2,387 million, indicating a rise of 14.6% from the figure reported in the prior fiscal-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH Corp.’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share. In the last fiscal-year quarter, PVH incurred a loss per share of 38 cents. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 72.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DG is likely to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.56 suggests a fall of 2.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8,701 million, indicating an improvement of 3.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, suggesting growth of 23.4% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $3.27 per share, suggesting a 26.7% increase from the year-ago fiscal period’s reported number. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 21%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



