Buckle (BKE) Price Target Increased by 8.57% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has been revised to 38.76 / share. This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.28% from the latest reported closing price of 36.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buckle. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKE is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 31,250K shares. The put/call ratio of BKE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,084K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,095K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 884K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 2.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 782K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Buckle Background Information

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

