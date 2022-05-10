Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed the most recent trading day at $31.20, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 4.67% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 16.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339 million, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Buckle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Buckle has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.99.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.