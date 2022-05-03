Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Buckle (BKE) closed at $32.37, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 1.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Buckle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Buckle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.21, so we one might conclude that Buckle is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

