Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed the most recent trading day at $31.18, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 15.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $339 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.74% and +8.83%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Buckle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.